Human smuggling suspect from Florida released without bond

Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the four bodies were discovered in Canada and seven Indian nationals were found in the U.S.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:11 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Florida man arrested for human smuggling after the bodies of four people were found near the Canada and U.S. border during a blizzard has been released from jail without having to pay bond.

Steve Shand is charged with transport or attempted transport of illegal immigrants, after the four bodies were discovered in Canada and seven Indian nationals were found in the U.S.

He is not charged in the deaths.

Federal Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer of Minnesota didn’t order bond Monday, but said Shand must obey several release conditions.

Shand had to surrender his passport.

He is only allowed to travel to Florida and Minnesota, where court proceedings will take place.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

