Icy roads, warm conditions and a wintry mess remain across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For 3 consecutive days, temperatures have climbed well into the 40s across Southcentral. This trend will likely continue today, as the ongoing storm system continues to pull in more warmth and moisture. While some locations have managed to drop down just a few degrees above freezing, much of Southcentral continues to see rainy conditions with the occasional wintry mix. This combined with icy conditions and the winds is leading to dangerous road conditions across the region.

The warmth is far-reaching, as temperatures from Southwest Alaska, the Interior and Southeast continue to climb above freezing. If you’re traveling on any roads, prepare to encounter very slick roads, reduced visibility at times and some high winds through the gaps and passes of the Alaska Range. While the winds will gradually die down over through Monday, the biggest impact will continue to be very icy roads across much of Alaska.

An area of low pressure to our southwest continues to pull in plenty of warmth and moisture, leading to another day of wintry weather across Southcentral. While some areas can expect to see some snow through the day, temperatures are warm enough across the region that it’s possible we could see much of Monday remain snow free for the region. This could lead to an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow depth loss for Southcentral.

By tonight, the forecast remains tricky. This comes as cold air damming up on the other side of the Alaska Range, eventually spills into Southcentral. This could lead to a few hours of light snow showers across the region. While it will largely depend on just how long it will take for temperatures to fall through the night, we should still have enough moisture to at least squeeze out a few snow showers for the morning commute Tuesday.

As the snow exits, the rest of the week will feature highs in the teens and 20s, with overnight lows falling down near 10 degrees for Anchorage and surrounding areas.

Have a wonderful and safe Monday!

