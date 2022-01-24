Advertisement

Modest activity can prolong life, study says

Researchers found just 10 minutes a day of modest-to-vigorous exercise could prevent about...
Researchers found just 10 minutes a day of modest-to-vigorous exercise could prevent about 110,000 deaths a year.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:24 AM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Even 10 minutes of exercise a day may do a body good.

The medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine published a study Monday on the impact of modest daily physical activity.

The study looked at the physical activity of over 4,800 adults between the ages of 40 to 85.

Researchers found just 10 minutes a day of modest-to-vigorous exercise could prevent about 110,000 deaths a year.

They reported similar benefits between participants of different genders and races.

Researchers say the more physical activity a person does, the greater the benefits are to them.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, the Brown Jug liquor store at 2220 East Northern Lights...
Vehicle driven into Anchorage liquor store
Alaska State Troopers arrested 22-year-old Takodah Veach of Fairbanks in Nenana on Saturday,...
Fairbanks man charged in homicide case
High Wind Warning for Turnagain Arm overnight, rain to snow Monday, then a return to more...
Continued mild and unsettled weather with increasing wind
Truckers enter Windsor, Ontario from Detroit.
Alaska lawmakers call on national leaders in Canada, US to get rid of vaccine mandates for truckers
Police say arrests have been made, with four teens in custody in connection with a Jan. 21...
4 teens arrested in connection with Mountain View shooting that sent teen girl to hospital

Latest News

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
Student kills 1, wounds 3 in shooting at German university
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Defense: Chauvin called ‘all of the shots’ when Floyd killed
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Stocks drop sharply as market eyes Fed, Ukraine tensions
FILE - Rioters face off with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Social media figure gets home detention in Capitol riot case