Musher whose dog team was hit by a truck last week has pulled out of Iditarod, Willow 300

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Musher Jaye Foucher, whose sled dog team was hit by a truck along the Parks Highway last week, has officially pulled out of both the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and the Willow 300 Sled Dog Race.

Foucher’s dogs were struck on Jan. 19 when her team veered mistakenly onto the road near Willow. One dog died and three other dogs are still recovering from their injuries. Due to those injuries and trying to recover mentally from the accident, Foucher has pulled out of both races, she said Monday.

Despite all the trauma of the past week, Foucher says she will race again — it is just a matter of when.

“So far I’ve stood on the runners and that was fine,” Foucher said. “I don’t think the problem is going to be mushing again, I think the bigger problem is going to be mushing past that spot again.”

During the accident, two dogs were spooked and ran off from the scene. Since then one dog was found and returned and the other dog, Felicity, made her way back to the house a few days later. Right now Foucher is waiting for a surgical consult on one of her dogs, Kona, that has a serious pelvic injury. Foucher says that if Kona does end up needing surgery that she may have to take him back to New England, where she is from, to get him in to a vet that can perform the surgery.

However, Foucher is planning on staying in Willow until the end of spring, like she planned before the accident, before heading back to her home in New England. She said that it has always been her dream to run the Iditarod and even though many people have reached out offering up dogs to run, she wants to run the race with her own dogs whether that be next year or the year after that.

