Advertisement

Official: Man suspected of killing NYPD officer has died

This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and another officer was gravely injured after responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem, according to a law enforcement official, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:16 PM AKST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The man who shot two New York City police officers in a Harlem apartment, killing one of them and putting another in critical condition, died Monday of injuries sustained when a third officer shot him.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that Lashawn J. McNeil died Monday at Harlem Hospital.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

Authorities said McNeil had swung open a bedroom door and opened fire at the officers Friday as they responded to a domestic call.

Officer Sumit Sulan, a rookie who was shadowing the two wounded officers, shot McNeil as he tried to flee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, the Brown Jug liquor store at 2220 East Northern Lights...
Vehicle driven into Anchorage liquor store
Police say arrests have been made, with four teens in custody in connection with a Jan. 21...
4 teens arrested in connection with Mountain View shooting that sent teen girl to hospital
Alaska State Troopers arrested 22-year-old Takodah Veach of Fairbanks in Nenana on Saturday,...
Fairbanks man charged in homicide case
High Wind Warning for Turnagain Arm overnight, rain to snow Monday, then a return to more...
Continued mild and unsettled weather with increasing wind
Truckers enter Windsor, Ontario from Detroit.
Alaska lawmakers call on national leaders in Canada, US to get rid of vaccine mandates for truckers

Latest News

Couple in Knott County delivers baby in truck on the way to the hospital
Ky. couple delivers baby in truck on way to hospital
FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions
K-9 Nate with the Houston Police Department suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent...
Houston K-9 stabbed in the line of duty
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Stocks recover as investors jump in after big sell-off
FILE - Rioters face off with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Social media figure gets home detention in Capitol riot case