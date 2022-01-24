Advertisement

Winter job market shortages hit toward increased staffing shortages for summer

By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 5:29 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The restaurant hospitality business struggled last summer with limited staff and limited hours of operation.

Co-Founder and CEO of Anchorage’s 49th State Brewing Company David McCarthy remembers interactions with frustrated tourists last season who struggled to find dining.

“They would literally yell at me and say, to me ‘Well where am I supposed to go and eat” right?” McCarthy said. “Everything is closed...The answer was, I just don’t know anymore. You know, you’re just going to have to go by case by case and call all these businesses,”

McCarthy’s restaurant was one of numerous Anchorage restaurant locations that found themselves struggling to fill job positions last summer, leaving tables without customers.

“We, unfortunately, for the majority of the summer had to close down on Monday and Tuesday and that was related to a significant staff shortage,” McCarthy said.

He says this resulted in the restaurant losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue, during what is traditionally their busiest time of the year. McCarthy said that during the summer tourism season, their sales volume doubles.

Executive Director for the Center of Economic Development at the University of Alaska-Anchorage Nolan Klouda, said that with a job market still tight this winter, the hospitality industry could be seeing a sequel this summer.

“I think that we will probably see a more, maybe a more, intensified version of it,” Klouda said. “Just because of how, just because how much extra employment we need in the summers in Alaska.”

Klouda said that summer brings tens of thousands of jobs into Anchorage every year from the tourism industry to construction laborers.

“Any kind of workforce shortages that you see the rest of the year just become a lot more magnified during those summer months,” Klouda said.

McCarthy said they have seasonal staff come in and help out at his restaurant. However, even with seasonal staff returning in the summer, it is still uncertain how the summer months will go.

“People are still not coming back to work. They’re still not applying for jobs. I still can’t tell you if I’m going to be open seven days a week, but I’m going to try stay open seven days a week in the summer,” McCarthy said.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, the Brown Jug liquor store at 2220 East Northern Lights...
Vehicle driven into Anchorage liquor store
Alaska State Troopers arrested 22-year-old Takodah Veach of Fairbanks in Nenana on Saturday,...
Fairbanks man charged in homicide case
High Wind Warning for Turnagain Arm overnight, rain to snow Monday, then a return to more...
Continued mild and unsettled weather with increasing wind
Truckers enter Windsor, Ontario from Detroit.
Alaska lawmakers call on national leaders in Canada, US to get rid of vaccine mandates for truckers
Police say arrests have been made, with four teens in custody in connection with a Jan. 21...
4 teens arrested in connection with Mountain View shooting that sent teen girl to hospital

Latest News

Icy roads, warm conditions and a wintry mess remain across Alaska
Monday, January 24 Morning Weather
Police say arrests have been made, with four teens in custody in connection with a Jan. 21...
4 teens arrested in connection with Mountain View shooting that sent teen girl to hospital
A Subaru Forester was driven through through the front window of the Brown Jug liquor store on...
Vehicle driven into Anchorage liquor store
Alaska State Troopers arrested 22-year-old Takodah Veach of Fairbanks in Nenana on Saturday,...
Fairbanks man charged in homicide case