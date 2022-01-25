Advertisement

Most Kenai Peninsula schools will have delayed start Tuesday

By Megan Pacer
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:53 PM AKST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, most schools in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District will start with a two-hour delay on Tuesday.

The school district announced Monday evening that the majority of schools on the peninsula will be delayed by two hours. The only exceptions are Nanwalek School, Port Graham School and Susan B. English School across Kachemak Bay, and Tebughna School in Tyonek.

“If weather and road conditions warrant a full closure for any schools, that announcement will be made about 7:00 AM,” an email from the district reads. “If you don’t hear anything, the two-hour delay start remains in effect.”

Affected schools will start two hours later than normal, while the school day will end at the normal time. All Pre-K sessions will be canceled.

