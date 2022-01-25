Most Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District closed all school buildings except one Tuesday morning due to icy road conditions.

According to a Facebook post on the district’s page, Glacier View School remains the lone building open Tuesday. All other schools will close for the day and resort to remote learning online.

The district said parents with questions about remote learning should check their email for more information.

