Most Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday

Icy roads force a remote learning day for students
MSBSD is set up at Friday Fling market in Palmer to answer questions parents have about school...
MSBSD is set up at Friday Fling market in Palmer to answer questions parents have about school next year.(Taylor Clark)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:48 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District closed all school buildings except one Tuesday morning due to icy road conditions.

According to a Facebook post on the district’s page, Glacier View School remains the lone building open Tuesday. All other schools will close for the day and resort to remote learning online.

The district said parents with questions about remote learning should check their email for more information.

