Advertisement

Plaid must pay $58 million to users of Venmo, Credit Karma and other apps

This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:04 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - You may be eligible for a payout from Plaid if you use financial apps like Venmo, Credit Karma, or Robinhood.

Plaid, a financial technology company, settled a class action lawsuit and has agreed to pay $58 million to all consumers with a linked bank account to any of its approximately 5,000 client apps between Jan. 1, 2013 and Nov. 19, 2021.

The lawsuit accused Plaid of collecting “more financial data than was needed from users.” Plaid has denied any wrongdoing.

Plaid connects consumers’ bank accounts to financial apps.

The lawsuit also claimed that the company obtained users’ bank login information via “Plaid Link,” “which had the look and feel of the user’s own bank account login screen,” according to the settlement website.

Some users may have already received a settlement notice by mail or email. If you did not receive a notice, but know you have used Plaid, you may still be a class member and eligible to submit a claim.

The deadline to file a claim is April 28.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say arrests have been made, with four teens in custody in connection with a Jan. 21...
4 teens arrested in connection with Mountain View shooting that sent teen girl to hospital
COVID-19.
Alaska reports over 5,000 COVID cases over 3 days, 21 deaths and dwindling ICU beds in Anchorage
The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on...
Four Mat-Su schools move to remote learning Monday
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin...
Sarah Palin COVID-19 tests delay libel trial against NY Times
Jaye Foucher has pulled out of both the Iditarod and Willow 300 following an accident in which...
Musher whose dog team was hit by a truck last week has pulled out of Iditarod, Willow 300

Latest News

Neil Young performs at the 30th Annual Bridge School Benefit Concert at the Shoreline...
Neil Young wants his music off Spotify over Joe Rogan’s vaccine misinformation
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
NY schools told to keep masks after judge overturns mandate
The San Jose, Calif., City Council will vote on new gun control measures on Tuesday. (Source:...
San Jose could be 1st to require gun liability insurance
K-9 Nate with the Houston Police Department suffered a large wound to the chest and underwent...
Man accused of stabbing K-9 sought after father’s body found
Fast Cast January 25, 2022