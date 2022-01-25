Advertisement

Rain transitioning to snow as colder weather returns to Southcentral

Snow accumulation will vary from 1 to 2 inches across Southcentral.
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:54 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After several days in the 40s, colder weather is spilling back into Southcentral. The colder air has been bottled up on the other side of the Alaska Range, but the tables are turning as highs will fall back into the teens and 20s the rest of this week. Temperatures across parts of the state are 15 to 40 degrees colder than Wednesday morning, which is the general trend we’ll also see in Southcentral over the next 24 to 36 hours.

This morning, some rain continues to fall across Southcentral. However, as the colder air arrives we’re seeing the transition to snow. It’s here where we’ll squeeze out 1 to 2 inches across the region. We’ll see some localized heavier amounts, but for most of Southcentral the moisture is quickly exiting the region. Temperatures will fall back below freezing through the day, with significant icing on the roads and sidewalks likely. This comes as temperatures fall back into the teens and 20s for highs for the rest of the week.

Southeast will also see the return to colder conditions this week, but it’s looking more and more likely the cold holds off until the weekend. For now expect highs in the upper 30s and overnight lows near freezing.

Our next weather maker looks to arrive Wednesday night into Friday. This comes as a low moves into the Gulf of Alaska, initially impacting Kodiak. It’s likely Kodiak will see more of a rain/mix event with this system with the snow expected for the rest of Southcentral. This system has the potential to bring decent accumulating snow across the region, so it bares watching.

Be cautious on the roads and have a safe Tuesday!

