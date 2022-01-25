Troopers seeking masked men who stole ATM from Butte cannabis store

BUTTE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two men in masks took an ATM from a retail cannabis store in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough community of Butte early Monday morning, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

According to an online dispatch report, troopers were called to Matanuska Cannabis Co. in Butte around 3:45 a.m. on Monday. Two men wearing masks forcibly entered the store by pulling open the gate with a truck. They then pried open the main door, which caused damage to the building, troopers wrote.

The men took the ATM inside the store using a dolly, according to troopers. The were gone by the time troopers got there, but were last seen heading south on the Old Glenn Highway in a two-toned blue F-150.

Troopers are asking that anyone who might have witnessed the incident or who might have relevant information to call 907-352-5401 or the crime stoppers at 907-745-3333.

