Advertisement

U.S. combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a...
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a group sail during the Rim of the Pacific exercise off the coast of Hawaii, July 26, 2018.(Source: Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:01 PM AKST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGKOK (AP) - The U.S. military says a Navy combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea has crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors.

The pilot ejected during the “landing mishap on deck” of the USS Carl Vinson on Monday.

The pilot was recovered by a military helicopter and is in stable condition.

Seven sailors were injured, and three were evacuated for medical treatment in Manila, Philippines. They were all reported in stable condition on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say arrests have been made, with four teens in custody in connection with a Jan. 21...
4 teens arrested in connection with Mountain View shooting that sent teen girl to hospital
Just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, the Brown Jug liquor store at 2220 East Northern Lights...
Vehicle driven into Anchorage liquor store
Alaska State Troopers arrested 22-year-old Takodah Veach of Fairbanks in Nenana on Saturday,...
Fairbanks man charged in homicide case
High Wind Warning for Turnagain Arm overnight, rain to snow Monday, then a return to more...
Continued mild and unsettled weather with increasing wind
The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on...
Four Mat-Su schools move to remote learning Monday

Latest News

In this photo taken during Dec. 27 - Dec. 31, 2021 and provided on Jan. 1, 2022 by the North...
North Korea tested cruise missiles, S. Korean officials say
A project forecasting sea ice in the Arctic moves into a new phase, and early results show...
UAF scientists seek to further improve sea ice forecasts
Delayed start for most Kenai Peninsula schools
Most Kenai Peninsula schools will have delayed start Tuesday
Kristie Lent, Ms. Wheelchair Alaska, USA, visits with students at Baxter Elementary.
Telling Alaska’s Story: Meet Ms. Wheelchair Alaska USA