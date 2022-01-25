Wild swings in winter weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A widespread southerly flow brought about a major meltdown over Southcentral Alaska and even into the interior over the past five days.

Monday’s high in Anchorage hit 45 degrees, and was the fourth day in a row that the city saw daytime highs top 40 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 23 degrees and the normal low is 11 degrees.

The hot spot for the state on Monday was Palmer with 47 degrees, and the cold spot was Noatak, at -10.

Under the influence of this current low pressure system, rain will mix with snow in Southcentral and Southeast Alaska.

There are changes in the weather pattern that will drop the temperatures as we go through the week. The transition will start tomorrow.

A second storm arrives Thursday, with snow expected in the Anchorage and valley locations. And with cooler temperatures in place by then, expect snowfall in Anchorage and the Southcentral region. It will be nice to get a nice clean cover of snow back and the mid-winter meltdown.

