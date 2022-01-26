Advertisement

Big weather swings keep snowplows busy in Southcentral Alaska

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:59 PM AKST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral Alaska has seen wild weather swings over the past week, with four straight days of above 40-degree weather followed by snow on Tuesday and temperatures almost dipping below freezing.

The recent weather has kept the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities plow crews occupied plowing, sanding and thawing culverts, trying to keep up with the ever-changing elements.

“There is no normal winter for Southcentral Alaska, so they’re always prepared for these swings,” department spokesperson Shannon McCarthy said.

The freeze-thaw cycles not only cause headaches for drivers in the winter, but they add to headaches in the summer since they create potholes, according to McCarthy. The cost to repair those potholes adds up as well between repair, labor, and material.

Last year Anchorage pothole repair cost $300,055, and patching larger sections of the road including multiple potholes or degraded asphalt came out to $122,000, according to McCarthy.

As for road maintenance this week, McCarthy said transportation department crews are focused on top priority roads that are highly trafficked, like the Glenn, Seward, and Parks Highways along with Minnesota Drive. The department encourages drivers to check the weather, cameras and road conditions on Alaska 511.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say arrests have been made, with four teens in custody in connection with a Jan. 21...
4 teens arrested in connection with Mountain View shooting that sent teen girl to hospital
COVID-19.
Alaska reports over 5,000 COVID cases over 3 days, 21 deaths and dwindling ICU beds in Anchorage
The administrative building for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, shown here on...
Four Mat-Su schools move to remote learning Monday
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin...
Sarah Palin COVID-19 tests delay libel trial against NY Times
Jaye Foucher has pulled out of both the Iditarod and Willow 300 following an accident in which...
Musher whose dog team was hit by a truck last week has pulled out of Iditarod, Willow 300

Latest News

Big weather swings keep plows busy in Southcentral Alaska
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, in Juneau on Sept. 14, 2021.
WATCH: Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers State of the State address
The new transfer station near Dowling Road and the New Seward Highway is set to open in the...
Large construction site is Solid Waste Services’ new transfer station
Anchorage's new transfer station is due to open in the spring of 2023.
Anchorage's new transfer station is coming right along