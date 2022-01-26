Advertisement

Firefighters rescue deer caught in soccer net

Using trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife, firefighters rescued the deer.
Using trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife, firefighters rescued the deer.(Savannah Fire Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:57 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (CNN) – Some firefighters in Georgia came to the rescue of a deer that got its antlers and neck caught in soccer netting Sunday.

The Savannah Fire Department said in a social media post the deer was “extremely exhausted” and in distress.

Savannah Firefighters from Station 7 rescued a deer that was entangled in a net at the Soccer Complex Sunday. Netting...

Posted by Savannah Fire Department on Monday, January 24, 2022

Using trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife, firefighters rescued the deer.

The post said it wobbled a bit from exhaustion, then slowly trotted away.

People commented on the post thanking the first responders for their mercy and compassion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
MSBSD is set up at Friday Fling market in Palmer to answer questions parents have about school...
Most Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday
Anchorage restaurants are feeling the effects of supply chain issues and delays, to the point...
Supply chain problems affecting Anchorage restaurant menus
COVID-19.
Alaska reports over 5,000 COVID cases over 3 days, 21 deaths and dwindling ICU beds in Anchorage
Jaye Foucher has pulled out of both the Iditarod and Willow 300 following an accident in which...
Musher whose dog team was hit by a truck last week has pulled out of Iditarod, Willow 300

Latest News

Police say Grayson Fleming-Gray was not the target but was hit by a stray bullet as two people...
New mother mourns loss of infant killed in crossfire in Atlanta
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican,...
Pope urges parents to ‘never condemn’ their gay children
Police say Grayson Fleming-Gray was not the target but was hit by a stray bullet as two people...
New mother mourns loss of infant killed in crossfire in Atlanta
Dolly Parton is partnering with Duncan Hines on new cake mixes.
Dolly Parton, Duncan Hines create baking collection
Dolly Parton is partnering with Duncan Hines on new cake mixes.
Dolly Parton, Duncan Hines create baking collection