WATCH: Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers State of the State address

Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, in Juneau on Sept. 14, 2021.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, in Juneau on Sept. 14, 2021.(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:13 PM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy will deliver his fourth State of the State address at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The governor will address a joint session of the Alaska Legislature in the House of Representatives. Last year, Dunleavy gave the annual address remotely due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Governor Dunleavy’s fourth State of the State address will highlight the state’s accomplishments on budget discipline, crime and steering Alaska through a tumultuous period that has included the 2018 earthquake, the 2019 wildfire season and the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Jeff Turner, a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

“He will also share with Alaskans his goals for the legislative session to include resolving the PFD and a fiscal plan, among others,” Turner added through a prepared statement. “He will stress the importance of remaining optimistic and call on everyone to set aside their differences to focus on achieving outcomes that benefit all Alaskans. His goal is to deliver a positive vision for the future with initiatives focused on long-term solutions that realize state motto of ‘North to Alaska.’”

The governor has invited five “exemplary Alaskans” to the address, including Emma Broyles, Alaska’s newly crowned Miss America, and Sgt. Elondre Johnson, who was named Alaska State Trooper of 2020.

The address will be broadcast by KTOO 360TV, and available on KTOO’s Gavel Alaska website.

