Advertisement

Hair salon says own COVID-19 protocols are bringing in new customers

Beauty salon finds ways to flourish amid pandemic
Hair salon sees 15 new clients weekly they say due to their covid-19 protocols
Hair salon sees 15 new clients weekly they say due to their covid-19 protocols(Georgina Fernandez)
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:11 AM AKST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Salon DaVinci in Anchorage is centered around making sure all their clients’ hair needs are meet with wellness in mind.

“We do not use any parabens. We don’t use any ammonia,” owner and stylist Jen Bersch said. “Everything is organically grown and is clean as we can possibly find.”

Like many other businesses right now, COVID-19 has been affecting them. Bersch says as more people become exposed to COVID-19, it affects the salon’s client base. On average the salon is seeing five canceled appointments weekly, which she said can have a big effect during the slower parts of the year.

“January and February are usually very, very slow months, so the fact we have had this on top of it has been a little bit of a concern,” Bersch said. “... It does cut in, if there’s five cancellations a day, that’s maybe two clients on someone’s book. Those are colors. That’s a majority of someone’s day.”

However, Bersch said the salon has kept busy. Each week, they see around 15 new clients. The secret to their new success, she said, has been their COVID-19 protocols that the salon has in place.

“People find out, you know, what we are doing, that we’re nailed our protocols,” Bersch said.

Rona Florio is a customer who has been frequenting Salon DaVinci since 2005, and she said the COVID-19 protocols there make her feel safe.

“As an older person it’s nice to know that I can feel safe coming to still get my hair done,” Florio said in a text message. “... (Bersch) has developed procedures to protect us in the highest and best way; mask wearing social distancing and disinfecting spaces.”

The salon does temperature checks at the door, schedules 15 minutes between clients for cleaning and has accommodated the room for more social distancing. Additionally, all staff and clients are required to mask up.

“We keep people as safe as I think as we could possibly do, and I think the clients really appreciate that,” Bersch said.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
MSBSD is set up at Friday Fling market in Palmer to answer questions parents have about school...
Most Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday
Anchorage restaurants are feeling the effects of supply chain issues and delays, to the point...
Supply chain problems affecting Anchorage restaurant menus
COVID-19.
Alaska reports over 5,000 COVID cases over 3 days, 21 deaths and dwindling ICU beds in Anchorage
Jaye Foucher has pulled out of both the Iditarod and Willow 300 following an accident in which...
Musher whose dog team was hit by a truck last week has pulled out of Iditarod, Willow 300

Latest News

Fast Cast January 26, 2022
Incoming storm to bring more snow into Thursday
Incoming storm to bring more snow into Thursday
Alaska State of the State address
Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers State of the State address
Snow returns to Anchorage after temperatures in the 40s
Snow returns to Anchorage after several days above 40 degrees