Hair salon says own COVID-19 protocols are bringing in new customers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Salon DaVinci in Anchorage is centered around making sure all their clients’ hair needs are meet with wellness in mind.

“We do not use any parabens. We don’t use any ammonia,” owner and stylist Jen Bersch said. “Everything is organically grown and is clean as we can possibly find.”

Like many other businesses right now, COVID-19 has been affecting them. Bersch says as more people become exposed to COVID-19, it affects the salon’s client base. On average the salon is seeing five canceled appointments weekly, which she said can have a big effect during the slower parts of the year.

“January and February are usually very, very slow months, so the fact we have had this on top of it has been a little bit of a concern,” Bersch said. “... It does cut in, if there’s five cancellations a day, that’s maybe two clients on someone’s book. Those are colors. That’s a majority of someone’s day.”

However, Bersch said the salon has kept busy. Each week, they see around 15 new clients. The secret to their new success, she said, has been their COVID-19 protocols that the salon has in place.

“People find out, you know, what we are doing, that we’re nailed our protocols,” Bersch said.

Rona Florio is a customer who has been frequenting Salon DaVinci since 2005, and she said the COVID-19 protocols there make her feel safe.

“As an older person it’s nice to know that I can feel safe coming to still get my hair done,” Florio said in a text message. “... (Bersch) has developed procedures to protect us in the highest and best way; mask wearing social distancing and disinfecting spaces.”

The salon does temperature checks at the door, schedules 15 minutes between clients for cleaning and has accommodated the room for more social distancing. Additionally, all staff and clients are required to mask up.

“We keep people as safe as I think as we could possibly do, and I think the clients really appreciate that,” Bersch said.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.