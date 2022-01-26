Incoming storm to bring more snow into Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All is quiet across Southcentral this morning, with temperatures continuing the downwarnd trend. After 5 consecutive days with highs in the 40s, temperatures this morning are 10 to 25 degrees colder than Tuesday morning. This is leading to many seeing temperatures in the teens and 20s this morning. With brief clearing through the overnight hours, some areas have managed to see the formation of freezing fog. This will quickly erode away, as clouds quickly build back into the region. These clouds come ahead of our next storm system that will bring more snow overnight through Friday.

Snow is already falling across Kodiak, where a transition will occur later today as warmer air pushes into the region. Highs for Kodiak will top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s, as the area of low pressure continues to move into the Gulf of Alaska. Much of Southcentral will see increasing clouds and a steady breeze picking up through the day, as the low approaches. We’ll see snow showers increase overnight into Thursday, where many locations could see reduced visibility as the snow arrives.

It’s looking possible that we could see brief burst of heavy snowfall Thursday into Friday, with many areas seeing 2 to 5 inches of snowfall. Higher amounts will occur for the Eastern Kenai and Prince William Sound, where the heaviest snow looks to impact. It’s here where some areas could see well over 6 inches of snowfall through Turnagain Pass, Whittier and through Thompson Pass.

As the low continues to build into the region, it will bring a return to wintry weather for the Panhandle into Thursday and Friday. While snow can be expected for the Northern Inner Channels, the rest of Southeast will see more in the way of cold rain and a wintry mix, with highs topping out in the upper 30s.

Have a wonderful and safe Wednesday!

