President Biden picks Anchorage attorney as Alaska’s US attorney

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - President Joe Biden has tapped Anchorage attorney S. Lane Tucker to be the next U.S. Attorney for Alaska, making her the top federal official for the state.

Tucker is a partner at Anchorage law firm Stoel Rives and brings with her over three decades of experience as both a prosecuting attorney and a defense attorney. Tucker was named as the new U.S. Attorney for Alaska in a press release with five other nominees, giving Biden a total of 43 U.S. attorney he’s nominated since taking office just over a year ago.

“These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials in this field, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice,” the press release states.

According to the Stoel Rives website, Tucker was the Assistant U.S. Attorney before joining a private practice, and Civil Chief for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Anchorage from 2002 to 2006. She began her career as the Assistant General Counsel with the U.S. General Services Administration from 1987 to 1991 and then became a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice from 1991 to 2002.

“She has handled to resolution hundreds of contract claims, bid protests and fraud investigations on a wide variety of matters and has extensive experience in the litigation and resolution of construction disputes,” the Stoel Rives website says.

Tucker was recognized in the Chambers survey of America’s best attorneys from 2014 to 2021 and also listed for Alaska’s Super Lawyers for government contracts. Tucker takes over for acting U.S. Attorney John Kuhn, who was serving in a temporary role since December.

