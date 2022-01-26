A snowy morning over Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow, falling in big heavy flakes hit the Southcentral region Tuesday morning.

Big Lake reported a 10-inch accumulation, up to 5 inches in the Houston area. Anchorage saw accumulations of 3-4 inches. The 2.9 inches at the airport was a new record for the day, breaking the old record of 2.4 inches from 2008.

Southeast Alaska remains dry tonight and most of tomorrow. High pressure is building overhead and that will likely trap some moisture at the surface and result in widespread fog. A dense fog advisory is in place for the region through noon Wednesday. A rain-snow mix returns to the northern part of the region by Wednesday night.

The next storm system will end a run of successive low pressure systems. Colder air moves in as we end the month of January. Danger now turns to the slushy roads that will turn icy Tuesday night as temperatures drop below freezing in Southcentral, and much of the state.

