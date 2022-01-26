Wasilla woman dead after Tuesday night crash
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:38 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers report that a Wasilla woman died in a crash on Tuesday night near Big Lake.
Troopers wrote in a dispatch that 67-year-old Sharon Welch attempted to turn her 2002 Toyota Echo from Potter Road onto the Parks Highway and was hit by a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta driving northbound.
The Bureau of Highway Patrol and Alaska Wildlife Troopers responded to the accident and reported that alcohol or other impairment was not a factor and that Welch was not wearing a seatbelt.
An investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.