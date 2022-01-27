Alaska Legislature rejects proposed legislator pay cut, per diem changes

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Legislature has rejected a new salary and per diem expense payment proposal that would have shrunk the overall compensation package received by most legislators.

The State Officers Compensation Commission proposed increasing the base salary for legislators from $50,400 to $64,000 per year after the current figure was set in 2010. Tax free per diem payments, currently eligible for legislators who live outside of Juneau while they’re in session, would have shrunk from $293 per day in 2021 to a maximum of $100 per day.

In recent years, legislators have on average claimed $35,000 each year in per diem payments, bumping their annual compensation packages up to over $85,000. The proposed change would have increased their taxable incomes while reducing most legislators’ annual pay.

Commissioner Lee Cruise argued strongly that legislators’ pay should be shrunk further and that the proposed changes would be overly generous. He wrote a dissenting opinion to the proposal, saying it would disincentivize legislators working quickly.

“Whether this is intentional or not is of no consequence because the financial benefit remains the same,” Cruise said. “Being a member of the state legislature is arguably one of the only jobs where the employee is financially rewarded for not only failing to get anything done, but also for taking more time to fail.”

In a rare showing of bipartisanship, all 20 members of the Alaska Senate and all 37 members of the House of Representatives present in Juneau on Thursday voted to reject the proposed salary and per diem changes.

Per diem payments have been much maligned by many Alaskans. The proposed changes to per diems were partly intended to discourage endless special sessions.

Legislators across the aisle argued against these changes, saying that it is costly to maintain a second home in Juneau, and that shrinking legsislators’ compensation packages would limit who serves in the state Capitol.

“You’re going to see a bunch of wealthy, retired people deciding the business for every one of our constituents in our districts across the state, and only their ideology will be present in this room,” Rep. George Rauscher, R-Sutton said.

Rep. Kevin McCabe, R-Big Lake, said the 2021 per diem figure of $293 a day is “appropriate,” given the high costs of living in Juneau. He recounted a story of one of his aides paying $3,200 per month for a one-bedroom furnished apartment during the session.

“That’s what it costs to live in Juneau, folks,” McCabe added.

Others bristled at proposed requirements for legislators to submit receipts for every purchase made through per diem payments, saying that would be laborious and overly time consuming.

The commission had recommended that legislators be eligible to claim per diem expense payments during special sessions called by the governor, but not if the Legislature called a special session itself. Some legislators said that would shift the balance of power in the Capitol.

Rep. Sara Hannan, D-Juneau, suggested that was “a punitive” attempt to thwart the Legislature’s ability to do its work and compensate legislators if they needed to call a special session.

The commission also called for pay increases for the state’s commissioners to a salary package of almost $150,000 per year. Several state representatives, including Rep. Ben Carpenter, R-Nikiski, said that didn’t make sense while the state faces long-term fiscal challenges.

“I do not believe that it is in the interest of the state to give our executive branch leaders raises while we still have that unsolved problem out there,” he said. “It is an inappropriate time to do so.”

