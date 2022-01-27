Advertisement

Alaska Senate rejects commission pay recommendations

The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:12 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The Alaska Senate has unanimously rejected a proposal that would raise the annual salary for lawmakers but place new restrictions on the daily allowance they can receive.

A commission tasked with reviewing pay issues proposed raising the base salary from $50,400 a year to $64,000 but capping at $100 a day the allowance lawmakers can receive during regular sessions and requiring receipts for reimbursement.

Per diem for special sessions would be handled differently, and lawmakers would not be entitled to an allowance for special sessions they call themselves. Senators worried the plan would limit who could afford to serve in the Legislature and create balance of power issues.

The bill next goes to the House.

