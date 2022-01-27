Barrow High School locked down after report of student with handgun

UTQIAGVIK, Alaska (KTUU) - Barrow High School has reopened Thursday morning after reports of a possible handgun on campus put the school in lockdown.

According to to a news release from principal Mark Jenkins, the school was put into lockdown after the report at 11:05 a.m. Jenkins said police were called and conducted a room-to-room search.

After determining that the “student suspected of being involved had left the building,” police were able to locate the student. Jenkins said it appears that no students or staff members were hurt or threatened in the ordeal.

“I am sure some nerves have been stretched thin but our students and staff have handled themselves very well and the police response was very fast and efficient,” Jenkins wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

