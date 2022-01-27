Advertisement

Blackbird shares music, message for indigenous culture

By Joey Klecka
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:29 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Blackbird is an award-winning Native American music band from Anchorage that wishes to not only share music, but a message as well.

The group was co-founded by Cody Blackbird, who sings and plays the flute, and features band members Caleb Blackbird on percussion and vocals and Justin Hyland on drums.

[RELATED: Blackbird performs live ahead of weekend event]

The group will be playing Saturday at “Honoring the Sacred Circle”, a live event at the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage hosted by Robert I. Mesa, who played the character Dr. James Chee on the television show Grey’s Anatomy.

The event will feature special guests Sarah James — a Gwich’in elder — as well as Eklutna elder Lee Stephan and Byron Nicholai, and will share a message centered around awareness of climate and environmental issues. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a $20 charge at the door.

Blackbird will not be the only talent to treat guests to music, as Jason Cropper, a founding member of Weezer, will also perform.

