Advertisement

Bud Light introduces carb-free beer

Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.
Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.(Source: Twitter/@budlight/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:39 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After 10 years of trying, Bud Light has finally found a way to remove carbs from beer.

Anheuser-Busch’s first zero-carb beer, Bud Light Next, is hitting stores Feb. 7.

A 12-ounce serving is 80 calories, with 4% alcohol by volume.

The drink’s crisp taste comes from elderberry and chamomile, with a fruity aroma.

Anheuser-Busch wouldn’t explain how it made a beer without carbs, just that it’s a very technical process and water is an important raw material.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Wasilla woman dead after Tuesday night crash
The state health department announced an additional 5,497 new COVID-19 cases over the last two...
Alaska again leads nation in rate of new COVID cases, reporting more than 5,000 infections in 2 days
Hair salon sees 15 new clients weekly they say due to their covid-19 protocols
Hair salon says own COVID-19 protocols are bringing in new customers
Kyle Andrews works on flyers for his start up catering company
‘I am asking you for help. I have been looking for a job since I got clean’: Life after prison in Alaska
Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska.
Staffing issues due to omicron variant add to woes for most hospitals around Alaska

Latest News

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations...
World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises in pandemic
The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in Washington, April 5, 2009. The...
Watchdog: HHS failing on health crises, deemed ‘high risk’
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news...
Coast Guard to suspend search for migrants off Florida
FILE - Tourists visit the Supreme Court, January 2022, in Washington.
Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects
The Coast Guard has suspended their active search for survivors of capsized boat between...
Coast Guard suspends search for survivors of capsized boat