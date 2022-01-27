Capstone relocating COVID testing site to expand service

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Capstone Clinic is suspending their COVID-19 testing site at Calista Court across from the Dimond Center and moving to a new location on 100 East 104th Ave. in Anchorage.

The Capstone testing site at Calista Court will close at at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27 and the new site will move to East 104th Avenue — behind Cabela’s in South Anchorage — starting Friday, Jan. 28.

The new site, according to a Facebook post from the Anchorage Health Department, will be able to conduct around 50 to 70 tests per hour. They are expecting that to add approximately 425 to 595 tests done daily.

The new testing site is on a 4-acre property, allowing more room for cars to line up, and for Capstone to hire more individuals to expand their services.

***NEW TESTING SITE UPDATE*** The Capstone Calista Testing site will close the Calista location at 4:30PM Thursday,... Posted by Anchorage Health Department on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

“It allows us to put a large line of cars on a single property without having to interfere with our neighbors,” said General Manager for Outside Operations Matthew Jones.

According to Jones, the current testing site received complaints from nearby businesses about lines of cars awaiting COVID-19 tests blocking street access to their properties. That disturbance to businesses was one of the motivations to finding a new testing area. Jones said anytime they would have a day with lines surging, they were most likely receiving a complaint.

“The problem is when the line backs up there, it goes all the way down the street and interferes with other businesses so, we’re moving to this new location so we can put all those cars into a line on the property,” Jones said.

Jones said, in the past, they have hired additional staff to help encourage people to not crowd areas. However, he said that was unsuccessful.

