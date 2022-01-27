City code negates new state ATV regulations in Palmer

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The City of Palmer posted on social media last week that it would be “opting out” of the new regulations set forth by the Dunleavy administration allowing all-terrain vehicles on public roads that took effect Jan. 1. The post was meant to serve as a reminder but came across as a declaration because of the language used.

“Opt-out is kind of a strange phrase,” Mayor Steve Carrington of Palmer said. “I would have preferred we would have just reminded people that you’re still not supposed to ride ATV’s or snowmachines on the Palmer city streets.”

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration announced a new regulation back in October that allows ATVs to drive on state roads with speed limits of 45 miles per hour or less. The regulation was largely aimed to legally provide means of travel in Alaska villages, where residents have been riding them regardless of the pre-existing state law.

But Palmer city code 10.08, enacted in 1993, negates the new state law, meaning ATV use on public roads within Palmer city limits is still illegal. The code can potentially be changed if it was brought forth by a council member, but Carrington said he is not aware of any interest within the council to do so at this time.

Chief Dwayne Shelton of the Palmer Police Department echoed Carrington’s concern that the language used in the social media ad was misleading, but that there isn’t a huge issue with ATV use within the city, saying only a handful — if any — citations are issued each year.

“By and large the citizens of Palmer have been pretty receptive to it,” Shelton said. “... as far as obeying it and just not outright ignoring it.”

ATV violations result in a $75 fine for the first offense, $150 for a second offense, and $300 for the third offense. The number of offenses resets after 365 days.

