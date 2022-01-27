GCI donates to Tongan relief efforts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In the aftermath of the Hunga Tonga undersea volcanic eruption on Jan. 15, Alaskans and Alaskan companies are working to provide aid to the island nation of Tonga.

Alaska-headquartered GCI announced a $2,500 donation to the Polynesian Association of Alaska on Wednesday.

“It’s difficult to be here in Alaska knowing that family thousands of miles away may be struggling. We’re happy to be able to support relief efforts,” Chief Communications Officer Heather Handyside said in the release.

The Hunga Tonga Ha’apai volcano was the largest volcanic eruption in the world over the last three decades, resulting in three deaths and damage to dozens of homes on multiple islands.

Communication from Tonga had been stopped when the only fiber-optic cable connecting Tonga to the rest of the world was severed by the massive blast, though some satellite communications have since been improved, and supplies have been delivered without contact by countries around the Pacific Ocean.

“Being a good neighbor is an important part of our company values, which means being able to respond to unforeseen circumstances and natural disasters that happen throughout the year,” GCI Contributions and Events Senior Manager Megan Mazurek said in the press release.

