Municipality aiming to close Sullivan Arena as a homeless shelter this spring

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Tuesday an email surfaced from Dave D’Amato, the deputy director of the Anchorage Health Department, saying the department is going to close down the emergency shelter at the Sullivan Arena this spring, catching some Anchorage Assembly members by surprise.

The email states:

“We are working diligently with our partners to reconfigure Anchorage’s homeless response, and we will be closing the Sullivan as a congregate homeless shelter in the spring.”

This came as a shock to some assembly members, as it was thought that exiting the current mass care situation would happen by June. A spokesperson for Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration explained that this spring is the goal.

“The goal for the administration has always been to demobilize the Sullivan Arena and restore it to its sole purpose of Anchorage Hockey and event space,” wrote Corey Allen Young in an email. “With the work conducted through the facilitated working group, the goal remains to find a compassionate approach to housing the homeless, to include a new navigation center and specialized centers (Barrett, Sockeye).”

Young wrote that it’s the administration’s objective to make that a “simultaneous” shift.

“A hard date has not been selected for the transition of the Mass Care Shelter from the Sullivan Arena,” he wrote. “This spring is the goal, but we are cognizant if challenges arise; we will be prepared for it.”

Assembly member John Weddleton said transitioning out of mass care before June may be optimistic, but that he’s willing to wait and see.

“I think spring is optimistic,” Weddleton said. “There may be people shooting for that and if we can get out before June I’m totally good with that, and I will not get in the way of that at all. I think that’s optimistic, but we’ll see.”

Also on Tuesday, the assembly went over Bronson’s 2022 legislative proposal. In it, he requested $15 million in funding for a navigation center and the assembly amended this proposal, splitting up the $15 million.

“There are five planks in the facilitated process,” assembly member Felix Rivera said. “Rather than having that $15 million go to just one of those planks, dividing it into three of the planks, and there was a lot of discussion around that and that amendment was approved.”

The $15 million will be split up into $5 million each and spread throughout the navigation center, workforce and permanent supportive housing for 210 more units, and lastly specialty populations not exceeding 150 beds.

Bronson did veto this amendment, but was quickly overridden by the assembly.

On Wednesday at the Housing and Homelessness Committee meeting, the topic of the municipality increasing the capacity at the Sullivan Arena from 420 people to 510 people came up, with Rivera asking Municipal Manager Amy Demboski why.

“If there’s 90 available, capacity, that doesn’t mean there’s 90 more people there,” Demboski said. “I do know that they have had great success in moving folks and navigating folks from the Sullivan to other locations, and that in part is why there’s been additional capacity at the Sullivan.”

Rivera said for the next few months the committee is setting an importance on FEMA reimbursements and getting those resolved, as well as diving into housing some more.

