Advertisement

No bond for man charged in Houston-area deputy’s death

Oscar Rosales, 51, was taken into custody at a hotel in Mexico along the U.S. border,...
Oscar Rosales, 51, was taken into custody at a hotel in Mexico along the U.S. border, authorities said. He is accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop.(Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:58 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A 51-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop this past weekend is being held without bond after being returned to the U.S. following his arrest in Mexico.

Oscar Rosales made his initial court appearance in Houston Wednesday evening after he was flown back to the city from Del Rio, Texas.

A magistrate judge ordered he be held without bond.

Authorities say Rosales was captured in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, located across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, on Wednesday morning.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner on Thursday spoke about the "evilness" of the suspect accused of murdering a Harris County constable. (Source: KTRK via CNN)

Authorities were trying to determine if Rosales was a citizen of either El Salvador, Guatemala or Honduras.

Prosecutors have filed a charge of capital murder against Rosales for the death of Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Wasilla woman dead after Tuesday night crash
The state health department announced an additional 5,497 new COVID-19 cases over the last two...
Alaska again leads nation in rate of new COVID cases, reporting more than 5,000 infections in 2 days
Kyle Andrews works on flyers for his start up catering company
‘I am asking you for help. I have been looking for a job since I got clean’: Life after prison in Alaska
Hair salon sees 15 new clients weekly they say due to their covid-19 protocols
Hair salon says own COVID-19 protocols are bringing in new customers
Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska.
Staffing issues due to omicron variant add to woes for most hospitals around Alaska

Latest News

In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks at a...
Palin dines out again in NYC days after positive virus test
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Steelers QB Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to ‘hang up my cleats’
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing had duty to intervene
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis
Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded...
3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout