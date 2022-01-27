Advertisement

Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the family's apartment.(KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet and CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:08 PM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSAT) - Two boys in San Antonio, Texas, are accused of stabbing and brutally beating their own mother.

According to authorities, the incident happened early Wednesday morning in the family’s apartment.

After the attack, the woman managed to call 911 for help. She is hospitalized in critical condition.

The boys, ages 12 and 16, were taken into custody.

Investigators also recovered the baseball bat they believe was used in the attack.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the motive isn’t yet clear.

Copyright 2022 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
MSBSD is set up at Friday Fling market in Palmer to answer questions parents have about school...
Most Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday
Anchorage restaurants are feeling the effects of supply chain issues and delays, to the point...
Supply chain problems affecting Anchorage restaurant menus
Alaska State Troopers
Wasilla woman dead after Tuesday night crash
The new transfer station near Dowling Road and the New Seward Highway is set to open in the...
Large construction site is Solid Waste Services’ new transfer station

Latest News

RAW: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire on Elysian Fields Avenue
VIDEO: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire in middle of road in New Orleans
Kathy Moore has been a teacher for 25 years. She claims she was “blacklisted” and that the Park...
Teacher sues Utah school district, citing retaliation for reporting students’ sexual harassment claims
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, delivers his fourth State of the State address in Juneau, Alaska...
Governor uses State of the State to advocate for improving public safety, food security
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits...
Justice Breyer to retire, giving Biden first Supreme Court pick