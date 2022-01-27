Snowy Thursday, with reduced visibilty across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Steady snow is building back into Southcentral, as an area of low pressure continues to move into the Gulf of Alaska. While snow won’t cause any significant impacts for the morning commute, the activity will increase through the day which could pose problems. As the low continues to move into the central Gulf of Alaska, the core of the moisture will slowly shift east and into the Panhandle.

The biggest impacts through the day for all of Southcentral will be a combination of snow covered roads, gusty winds and reduced visiblity. A winter weather advisory is in place for the Western Kenai Peninsula, Copper River Basin and Northeastern Prince William Sound through Friday morning. It’s in these locations where 5 to 12 inches of snow certainly looks possible. However, with any snow event in Southcentral, it’s entirely possible some locations could see more than that.

Kodiak is also seeing a continuation of snow from yesterday, with a transition to a wintry mix likely through the day as temperatures warm. It’s possible that an additonal 1 to 2 inches of snow will fall for Kodiak City before the transition arrives.

The big story with todays even is where will the heaviest band of snow set up. Somewhere along Cook Inlet there will be a band of heavier snow that will build into the region through the afternoon and evenign hours, it’s here where slightly higher amounts of snow can be expected. As of now Anchorage will likely see 4 to 8 inches of snow, with the highest amounts near East Anchorage and the hillside. Into the valley, lighter amounts can be expected with upwards of 4 inches possible.

As the snow comes to an end into Friday, we’ll see drier air build into the region with some sunshine possible into the weekend. However, the low will meander through the Gulf of Alaska keeping a slight chance of flurries in the forecast through Saturday afternoon for Anchorage and surrounding areas.

A winter weather advisory is also in place for parts of the panhandle for Taiya Inlet and the Klondike Highway, where up to 7 inches of snow is possible into Friday. The rest of the panhandle will deal with a wet and breezy weather pattern where 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely through the weekend. While it will be nothing like last week, the ongoing wet pattern could lead to a saturated ground and possible flooding as spring arrives.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.