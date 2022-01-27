Advertisement

Starbucks enters energy drink arena with new options to get you going

The 12 oz. cans come in Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit.
The 12 oz. cans come in Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit.(Starbucks)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:19 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starbucks is stepping up its caffeine game. The company is entering the energy drink category for the first time with Starbucks BAYA Energy.

Starbucks says the energy drinks are crafted from caffeine naturally found in coffee fruit to give a boost of “feel-good energy.”

The 12 oz. cans come in Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit.

“Over the years, we’ve continued to identify new and exciting ways to expand our ready-to-drink portfolio and saw an opportunity to complement our existing coffee beverage lineup with Starbucks BAYA Energy, the brand’s first beverage to launch in the energy category,” said Chanda Beppu, vice president, Channel Development Americas at Starbucks.

Starbucks BAYA Energy are available online and in grocery stores this week. They will be available at Starbucks locations starting March 1.

They have 90 calories and 160 mg of caffeine.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Wasilla woman dead after Tuesday night crash
The state health department announced an additional 5,497 new COVID-19 cases over the last two...
Alaska again leads nation in rate of new COVID cases, reporting more than 5,000 infections in 2 days
Hair salon sees 15 new clients weekly they say due to their covid-19 protocols
Hair salon says own COVID-19 protocols are bringing in new customers
Kyle Andrews works on flyers for his start up catering company
‘I am asking you for help. I have been looking for a job since I got clean’: Life after prison in Alaska
Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska.
Staffing issues due to omicron variant add to woes for most hospitals around Alaska

Latest News

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger retires after 18 seasons
Pizza Hut adds a spicy pizza to its menu for a limited time.
Pizza Hut adds ‘Spicy Lover’s Pizza’ to its menu
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis
In “Maus,” comic artist Art Spiegelman tells the story of his Jewish parents’ lives in the...
Tennessee school board bans Pulitzer-winning Holocaust book ‘Maus’