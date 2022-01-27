Advertisement

Storm brings snow advisories

Prepare for driving challenges, again
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:26 PM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter weather advisories are in place for the western Kenai Peninsula and Copper River Basin as we head into Wednesday night. The state has seen multiple areas of low pressure move through in the past two weeks, with a rollercoaster ride’s worth of varying temperatures. Colder air moves in as we end the month of January.

Snow started falling over the southcentral region Wednesday afternoon and is expected to continue into the evening. A winter weather advisory for snowfall of 3 to 8 inches over the Kenai Peninsula and more for Turnagain Pass.

The potential for more snow in Anchorage is high as we head into Thursday. Totals could be between 4 to 8 inches with the highest amounts along the Anchorage hillside.

Heavy snow in Thompson Pass and Copper River Basin. Seward could see up to a foot of snow.

The storm will rotate through the southcentral and spread into southeast tonight through Friday.

Hot spot Wednesday was Hydaburg at 41 degrees and the coldest temperature was 37 below zero in Buckland.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on the forecast. Download the weather app here.

