Advertisement

U.S. Army Alaska soldier dies in on-duty accident at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla
Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla(U.S. Army Alaska)
By Paul Choate
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:03 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A U.S. Army Alaska soldier died during an on-duty accident at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, according to a news release from U.S. Army Alaska.

Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla, 20, was identified as the person who died. The accident happened Monday and is being investigated by the Army Criminal Investigation Division and U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center.

Ferrer-Padilla, of Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, was an Army petroleum supply specialist with the 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

She joined the Army in September 2019 and her awards and decorations included the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge. Ferrer-Padilla has worked in Alaska since August 2020.

“Spc. Ferrer-Padilla was a dedicated professional, loving wife, and faithful friend,” said Lt. Col. Justin Pritchard, 6th BEB commander, in the news release. “An aspiring leader, she brought joy and inspiration to all her fellow paratroopers. The Oak Battalion and Spartan Brigade grieve alongside her family and friends, and offer our sincere condolences.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Wasilla woman dead after Tuesday night crash
The state health department announced an additional 5,497 new COVID-19 cases over the last two...
Alaska again leads nation in rate of new COVID cases, reporting more than 5,000 infections in 2 days
Hair salon sees 15 new clients weekly they say due to their covid-19 protocols
Hair salon says own COVID-19 protocols are bringing in new customers
Kyle Andrews works on flyers for his start up catering company
‘I am asking you for help. I have been looking for a job since I got clean’: Life after prison in Alaska
Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska.
Staffing issues due to omicron variant add to woes for most hospitals around Alaska

Latest News

Gravel pads in the village of St. Michael that will soon house 26 tiny homes.
“Once in a lifetime funding’: Bering Strait region villages receive federal money to address housing shortages
Blackbird shares music, message for indigenous culture
Blackbird shares music, message for Indigenous culture
The COVID-19 testing site will be moving to a new location on East 104th Avenue in Anchorage...
Capstone relocating COVID testing site to expand service
Heaviest snow will occur across Western Kenai, Copper River Basin and Northeastern Prince...
Snowy Thursday, with reduced visibilty across Southcentral