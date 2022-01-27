U.S. Army Alaska soldier dies in on-duty accident at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A U.S. Army Alaska soldier died during an on-duty accident at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, according to a news release from U.S. Army Alaska.

Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla, 20, was identified as the person who died. The accident happened Monday and is being investigated by the Army Criminal Investigation Division and U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center.

Ferrer-Padilla, of Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, was an Army petroleum supply specialist with the 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

She joined the Army in September 2019 and her awards and decorations included the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge. Ferrer-Padilla has worked in Alaska since August 2020.

“Spc. Ferrer-Padilla was a dedicated professional, loving wife, and faithful friend,” said Lt. Col. Justin Pritchard, 6th BEB commander, in the news release. “An aspiring leader, she brought joy and inspiration to all her fellow paratroopers. The Oak Battalion and Spartan Brigade grieve alongside her family and friends, and offer our sincere condolences.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.