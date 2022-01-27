Advertisement

VIDEO: Gunmen jump out of car, open fire in middle of road in New Orleans

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:24 PM AKST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have released shocking video of armed suspects jumping out of a car in the middle of the road and shooting at another vehicle in traffic.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 3800 block of Elysian Fields Avenue on Jan. 24.

In the video, three unknown subjects jump from a red newer model Honda Accord and begin shooting at the victim’s vehicle as it passes.

The victim was struck by gunfire, police say. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The suspects then get back into the Accord and flee the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

