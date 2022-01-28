Advertisement

Anchorage man sentenced to 55 years in prison for murder of Alaska Zoo goundskeeper

Clayton Andrew Charlie, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a groundskeeper at the Alaska Zoo, has been sentenced to 55 years in prison.(KTUU)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:27 PM AKST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clayton Andrew Charlie, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a groundskeeper at the Alaska Zoo, has been sentenced to 55 years in prison.

According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, Charlie was sentenced to 75 years, with 20 of those years suspended. He pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder charge in October 2019, after being charged in Michael Greco’s death in Nov. 2018.

According to the Department of Law, Charlie used his stepfather’s vehicle to drive to the Alaska Zoo. Greco, according to the release, was filling in as a night watchman for another employee who had called in sick.

“An eyewitness reported to police that she saw two people in a physical altercation outside the zoo’s entrance,” the release states. “The eyewitness said one man was laying on the ground being punched repeatedly by the other man.”

Greco’s body was found in the zoo’s parking lot the next day, and he had suffered multiple stab wounds. His body also had injuries that were consistent with being run over by a vehicle, the release states.

According to the department, Charlie used Greco’s debit card, which he has stolen, at several businesses to buy food and gas. The Anchorage Police Department obtained footage from the businesses where he had used the card, and used that to link him to the homicide.

“At sentencing, the judge considered the statutory sentencing factors in the context of Charlie’s extensive history of mental health issues to include his time spent in treatment inside and outside of institutional settings, his past criminal history, the facts of the underlying crime, the victim’s impact statements, his ability to be rehabilitated, and arguments of counsel,” the press release states.

