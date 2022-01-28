Anchorage police arrest man in homicide investigation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police report that they have arrested a man who faces charges of manslaughter following suspicious circumstances at a local hospital.

George Murfitt, 21, was arrested on Thursday, questioned by detectives and taken to jail.

Police said 44-year-old Carly McGeary had been picked up by the Anchorage Safety Patrol on West 4th Avenue on Jan. 22 near APD headquarters and taken to a local hospital, where suspicious circumstances regarding his injuries were reported two days later.

Detectives assigned to the case revealed that McGeary was assaulted on Jan. 22 and later died on Jan. 26.

Police obtained a search warrant for Murfitt’s residence and later took him into custody.

