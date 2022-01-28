Advertisement

Anchorage School District, teachers agree to tentative contract

The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.
The Anchorage School District logo inside the district's education center.(KTUU)
By Tim Rockey
Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District and Anchorage Education Association have tentatively agreed to a three-year contract, pending approval by the teachers union and school board.

Anchorage educators had been without a contract for over six months, since July 1. The tentative agreement reached by the school district and the teacher’s union’s bargaining team is backdated to July 1, 2021, and extends through June 30, 2024. The school district and teacher’s union President Corey Aist issued a joint press release on Friday.

“In the end, I think the collaborative process we engaged in was worth the effort, and the result is an agreement that the AEA bargaining team whole-heartedly endorses and that will support increasing student outcomes,” Aist said in the release.

The tentative agreement includes:

  • Salary increases for all educators, especially in the first year of the contract
  • A simplified, restructured salary schedule
  • Opportunities for educators in the defined contribution tier of the state’s retirement system (Tier III) to contribute a supplemental retirement plan
  • Clarified expectations relating to grading, educator planning time, and meeting duration and frequency

“First, I want to thank our educators for their continued unwavering dedication to our students; especially during these challenging times,” Superintendent Deena Bishop said. “Second, I want to thank the negotiation teams for their dedication in finding the necessary common ground throughout this process. The resulting agreement recognizes educators with a generous compensation and benefits package. It also provides clarity regarding working conditions that I think will benefit not only educators and administrators but also our students, families, and other community stakeholders.”

The release states that Anchorage educators are set to hold a ratification vote in the middle of February and that the school board would consider a ratified agreement for approval at their Feb. 22 meeting.

