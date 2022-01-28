Advertisement

Elementary school principal charged after sexting undercover cop posing as a minor, police say

Derrick McLaughlin, a 41-year-old principal at Dawson Elementary School in Riverview, Florida,...
Derrick McLaughlin, a 41-year-old principal at Dawson Elementary School in Riverview, Florida, was arrested Jan. 27 and faces several charges.(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:17 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An elementary school principal in Florida was arrested on multiple charges after police say he sent sexually explicit texts to undercover detectives who were posing as a minor.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said undercover detectives were portraying themselves as a 15-year-old boy in an online chat room from Jan. 19 to Jan. 27, trying to catch individuals attempting to exploit children.

Derrick McLaughlin, a 41-year-old principal at Dawson Elementary School in Riverview, Florida, initiated a text conversation on a social media app with the undercover detectives. Police said that McLaughlin attempted to entice the person he thought was a 15-year-old boy to engage in sex acts.

McLaughlin was arrested Jan. 27 and faces several charges related to the incident.

“It’s sickening that a trusted member of our community, a school principal, would take advantage of a child for his own self-gratification,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Thankfully, it was not a child, but one of our detectives, who was on the receiving end of his obscene messages. No child should be subjected to the disturbing behavior put on display by McLaughlin.”

Police said there is no indication that McLaughlin had additional victims, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla
U.S. Army Alaska soldier dies in on-duty accident at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
Clayton Andrew Charlie, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to second-degree murder in the stabbing...
Anchorage man sentenced to 55 years in prison for murder of Alaska Zoo groundskeeper
(File)
Kenai woman dies in Seward Highway crash near Turnagain Pass
Airport Heights Drive is part of the study area included in the Seward Highway to Glenn Highway...
New study looks at potential connection between Glenn and Seward Highways
In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks at a...
Palin dines out again in NYC days after positive virus test

Latest News

A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds up his dog Babydog as he comes to the end of his State of...
Gov tells Bette Midler to kiss dog’s ‘hiney’ - and shows it
A man in North Carolina died while attempting to steal a disabled car's catalytic converter,...
Man killed in NC when jack fails in catalytic converter theft attempt, authorities say
Vehicles that were on a bridge when it collapsed are visible as President Joe Biden visits the...
Biden visits collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, touts infrastructure law
Brett Hankison, was not charged in Taylor’s shooting death. Instead, he will stand trial on...
Jury selection starts in lone trial over Breonna Taylor raid