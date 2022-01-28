Advertisement

Kenai woman dies in Seward Highway crash near Turnagain Pass

By Megan Pacer
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:03 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman from Kenai died Wednesday in a crash on the Seward Highway near Turnagain Pass, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Dominique Flenory, 31, was traveling northbound near mile 71.5 of the highway in a Cadillac. According to an online troopers dispatch, the vehicle lost traction, “slid across the centerline on the snow and ice covered pavement,” and was struck on the passenger side by a Ford pickup that was traveling south on the highway.

More from Alaska's News Source: Wasilla woman dead after Tuesday night crash

According to troopers, the driver and the passenger from the pickup truck were taken by emergency medical services to be treated for their injuries. Flenory was declared dead at the scene, troopers wrote.

Her family has been notified, and her body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner Office in Anchorage.

