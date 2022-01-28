One more round of snow into Friday morning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a break in the snow for much of the day, steady light snow will redevelop in the Anchorage bowl late Thursday evening and continue into the first half of Friday.

This means more slick and slow travel for the morning commute. We anticipate another 2 to 4 inches to accumulate before the snow comes to an end around lunch time Friday. Temperatures will stay seasonable in the middle twenties, but gusty north winds of 20 to 25 mph will make for wind chill values in the upper single digits to lower teens.

Steady snows will gradually end from west to east across the remainder of the Kenai Peninsula and areas around Prince William Sound by late in the afternoon.

The same storm system bringing the rounds of snow to Southcentral is bringing additional rainfall into Southeast Alaska. Unfortunately, rain will increase in coverage and intensity overnight, becoming locally heavy into Friday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will remain seasonable into the lower and middle 40s throughout the region. Rain will continue into Saturday, but will mix with and possibly changeover to snow later in the evening as colder air begins to move in from the north and west.

