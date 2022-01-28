One-on-One: Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach shares thoughts ahead of 50th running of the historic race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 50th running of the Iditarod Sled Dog Race is set to return with the traditional ceremonial start in Anchorage on March 5. The Last Great Race will then restart from Willow and the finish back in Nome.

Alaska’s New Source Sports Director Jordan Rodenberger sat down with Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach to discuss the ceremonial start, logistical changes to the race and the updated COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.