One-on-One: Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach shares thoughts ahead of 50th running of the historic race

Alaska's News Source Sports Director Jordan Rodenberger sits down with Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach...
Alaska's News Source Sports Director Jordan Rodenberger sits down with Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach ahead of the 50th running of the historic race.
By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:03 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 50th running of the Iditarod Sled Dog Race is set to return with the traditional ceremonial start in Anchorage on March 5. The Last Great Race will then restart from Willow and the finish back in Nome.

Alaska’s New Source Sports Director Jordan Rodenberger sat down with Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach to discuss the ceremonial start, logistical changes to the race and the updated COVID-19 vaccination policy.

