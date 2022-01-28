Advertisement

Online petitions demand release of Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather

Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing...
Alejandro Trevino (18), Christian Trevino (17), and Juan Eduardo Melendez (18) are facing capital murder charges for allegedly beating and killing Gabriel Quintanilla (42)(Hidalgo County Sheriff's)
By Angela Bonilla and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHARR, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Over 200,000 signatures have been submitted in an online petition demanding the release of three young men charged for allegedly beating their stepfather to death after the man was accused of sexually abusing their sister.

KWTX reported that a second, similar petition has more than 30,000 signatures.

The petitions call on Gov. Greg Abbott to release the brothers and a friend who “could possibly spend the rest of their life in prison for protecting their sister.”

Pharr police arrested 18-year-old Alejandro Trevino, 17-year-old Christian Trevino and 18-year-old Juan Eduardo Melendez in connection to the death of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla.

Police say Quintanilla was beaten with brass knuckles and put into the back of a truck. His body was found in a McAllen, Texas, field.

The beating allegedly happened after the Trevino brothers learned their sister claimed she was inappropriately touched by Quintanilla at an RV park. Police say the brothers were enraged and confronted Quintanilla, resulting in a physical fight and multiple assaults.

Quintanilla suffered severe head trauma, and authorities believe he may have been alive when the suspects dumped him in the field.

Police say Quintanilla had an arrest warrant in an unrelated case for continuous sexual assault of a child and assault family violence.

The three suspects are charged with aggravated assault and engaging in criminal activity. Christian Trevino and Melendez are also charged with capital murder.

Hidalgo County records show the teenagers are each being held on bonds totaling $1 million.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Wasilla woman dead after Tuesday night crash
The state health department announced an additional 5,497 new COVID-19 cases over the last two...
Alaska again leads nation in rate of new COVID cases, reporting more than 5,000 infections in 2 days
Kyle Andrews works on flyers for his start up catering company
‘I am asking you for help. I have been looking for a job since I got clean’: Life after prison in Alaska
Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla
U.S. Army Alaska soldier dies in on-duty accident at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
Hair salon sees 15 new clients weekly they say due to their covid-19 protocols
Hair salon says own COVID-19 protocols are bringing in new customers

Latest News

Police investigate the scene where three Houston Police Department officers were shot near the...
Police: Suspect in custody after wounding 3 Houston officers
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
US Supreme Court clears way for execution of Alabama inmate
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news...
Coast Guard suspends search for migrants off Florida
Oscar Rosales, 51, was taken into custody at a hotel in Mexico along the U.S. border,...
No bond for man charged in Houston-area deputy’s death
President Joe Biden said on Thursday he will nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme...
Biden: Ready for ‘long overdue’ pick of Black female justice