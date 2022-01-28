Reapportionment committee takes public input over redistricting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly will be changing district lines in the city and adding a new seat to District 1, which is downtown Anchorage, as part of the redistricting process that happens every 10 years once new U.S. Census data is reported.

In 2020, Anchorage residents voted to amend the city charter to add a 12th assembly seat so that each district would have two assembly representatives, but to accommodate that the assembly has to draw up a new map.

The Anchorage Reapportionment Committee, lead by Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant, is listening to public comment this week and hosted a virtual town hall on Wednesday.

“We had great input from members of the public and questions,” Constant said. “We had four maps that were drafted by our contracted consultant that’s helping us with the process but interestingly we had six maps submitted to us by members of the public and groups in the community.”

As of Wednesday, the committee had a total of 10 maps to go over before it gets introduced at the Feb. 15, assembly meeting where the chosen map will then have two public hearings before a final vote.

“It’s a bit tricky because in order to increase one district you have to reduce all of the other districts and to be fair and equitable it requires in some ways just kind of a shift of all of the lines and so that shift is a technical challenge,” Constant said.

One proposed map would give District 1 most of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, while another map has District 1 extending south into Midtown.

Constant said there are so many different things that have to take place when it comes to redistricting, including things like how they can’t divide up neighborhoods that have voting rights act protections.

“What’s interesting and important to recognize is that the state and the federal laws have different requirements that the districts have to be compact and contiguous and similar in kind of makeup, demographics,” Constant said.

Earlier this month, the committee voted to send only one map to the assembly to be voted on, but assembly member Crystal Kennedy proposed bringing three maps forward for the assembly to give them flexibility.

“It might actually be better for us to just basically make a recommendation of our top three, for instance, and then when it comes down to actually voting, then it would be simple majority rules kind of a vote,” Kennedy said.

Constant said that the idea of only sending one map may be reconsidered.

