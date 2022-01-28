Advertisement

As snow tapers off, sunshine returns to Southcentral

Highs fall back into the teens by Sunday for parts of Southcentral
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:37 AM AKST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow continues to taper off across the region, with snow totals across the Anchorage bowl coming in around 3-5 inches of snow.

Higher amounts have been reported elsewhere across Southcentral, with all of us seeing the activity coming to an end as we head on through the day. The area of low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska will slowly pull off to the east, setting up a continuous flow of northerly winds for the area. This will mean cooler and drier conditions into the weekend, with sunshine expected to make a return to the region.

The area of low pressure will slowly march eastward through the Gulf of Alaska, with more widespread rain and wintry mix expected into the weekend for the panhandle. It’s here where we could squeeze out 1-2 inches of rain, with slightly higher amounts. While no flooding looks possible, poor drainage areas could see some localized areas of ponding.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ll see plenty of sunshine across Southcentral. A ridge of high pressure will build into the region for the weekend, with the sunniest days looking to be Sunday and Monday. Coincidentally, these two days will also be our coldest as we likely stay anywhere from 15 to 20 degrees for highs. Enjoy the sunshine, as clouds and snow look to make a return as we head into the middle of next week.

Have a wonderful weekend.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla
U.S. Army Alaska soldier dies in on-duty accident at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
Clayton Andrew Charlie, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to second-degree murder in the stabbing...
Anchorage man sentenced to 55 years in prison for murder of Alaska Zoo groundskeeper
(File)
Kenai woman dies in Seward Highway crash near Turnagain Pass
Alaska State Troopers
Wasilla woman dead after Tuesday night crash
In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks at a...
Palin dines out again in NYC days after positive virus test

Latest News

As snow tapers off, sunshine returns to Southcentral
As snow tapers off, sunshine returns to Southcentral
Snow redeveloping late Thursday evening continues into Friday morning
One more round of snow into Friday morning
Snow redeveloping late Thursday evening continues into Friday morning
One more round of snow into Friday morning
Heaviest snow will occur across Western Kenai, Copper River Basin and Northeastern Prince...
Snowy Thursday with reduced visibility across Southcentral