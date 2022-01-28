As snow tapers off, sunshine returns to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow continues to taper off across the region, with snow totals across the Anchorage bowl coming in around 3-5 inches of snow.

Higher amounts have been reported elsewhere across Southcentral, with all of us seeing the activity coming to an end as we head on through the day. The area of low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska will slowly pull off to the east, setting up a continuous flow of northerly winds for the area. This will mean cooler and drier conditions into the weekend, with sunshine expected to make a return to the region.

The area of low pressure will slowly march eastward through the Gulf of Alaska, with more widespread rain and wintry mix expected into the weekend for the panhandle. It’s here where we could squeeze out 1-2 inches of rain, with slightly higher amounts. While no flooding looks possible, poor drainage areas could see some localized areas of ponding.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ll see plenty of sunshine across Southcentral. A ridge of high pressure will build into the region for the weekend, with the sunniest days looking to be Sunday and Monday. Coincidentally, these two days will also be our coldest as we likely stay anywhere from 15 to 20 degrees for highs. Enjoy the sunshine, as clouds and snow look to make a return as we head into the middle of next week.

Have a wonderful weekend.

