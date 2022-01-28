State seeks concessionaire for Matanuska Glacier recreation site

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The State of Alaska has put out an informal request for proposal for a multi-year contracted concessionaire to manage the Matanuska Glacier State Recreation Site.

The concessionaire’s responsibilities include facility maintenance, repairs, and fee collections as well as other site-related tasks. Every three to five years, the state renews concessionaire contracts at certain state parks and this year the contract for Matanuska Glacier site has met the end of the term.

“Typically the state’s been doing this for many years,” said Stuart Leidner, park supervisor for the Matanuska Susitna region. “... it’s been something that has been more economical for us to be able to find a local, you know, partner who can do the concessionaire work.”

The Long Rifle Lodge has been under contract with the state to manage the site since 2006, but a manager for the lodge told Alaska’s News Source over the phone Thursday that they were still determining whether or not they would be reapplying.

“They’ve been doing it for many years and been doing a great job,” Leidner said. “But as with any procurement with the state, you know, concession contracts go for a set period of time and then, you know, we have to renew and send those requests for proposals out again.”

The current proposal states the new contract will last an approximated four years, but Leidner says the actual length will depend on resources being managed as well as the amount of prior experience a new contractor has. Leidner said the state tries to make it viable and useful for the concessionaire who will ultimately run it.

Applicants must have a business license and meet the three minimum requirements as outlined by the state:

1) Previous experience operating a small business, campgrounds or similar outdoor recreation facilities whether public or private

2) Demonstrated understanding and knowledge of Alaska State Park campgrounds

3) Demonstrated capacity (financial and staff capacity) to operate at a remote location

Applications are due by 2 p.m. on Feb. 15.

