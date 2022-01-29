Advertisement

2 officers wounded in Houston shooting out of hospital

This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero....
This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero. Caballero, who was hospitalized in stable condition Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, with a gunshot wound to the neck, has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count after engaging in a shootout with Houston police after a chase.(Houston Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:40 PM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston police officers wounded in a Thursday shootout with a suspect have been discharged from the hospital.

In a statement Friday, the Houston Police Department said one officer remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The statement also identified the man suspected of exchanging gunfire with the officers.

Video shows shootout between Houston police and suspect

Thirty-one-year-old Roland Caballero, who is hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the neck, is charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count.

It’s unclear from jail and court records if he has an attorney.

The shootout came at the end of a police chase.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla
U.S. Army Alaska soldier dies in on-duty accident at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
(File)
Kenai woman dies in Seward Highway crash near Turnagain Pass
Clayton Andrew Charlie, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to second-degree murder in the stabbing...
Anchorage man sentenced to 55 years in prison for murder of Alaska Zoo groundskeeper
Airport Heights Drive is part of the study area included in the Seward Highway to Glenn Highway...
New study looks at potential connection between Glenn and Seward Highways
In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks at a...
Palin dines out again in NYC days after positive virus test

Latest News

Kawika Pacarro, who Anchorage police say shot and killed himself in front of officers this month.
Family raises questions after son’s suicide in front of Anchorage police
Anchorage police say Pacarro shot himself in front of officers
Family questions son's shooting death in front of Anchorage police
In a split 3-2 decision, the Alaska Supreme Court has dismissed a constitutional challenge to...
Alaska Supreme Court dismisses youth climate change case
Health officials say the tests will be fine if they’re sitting in a frigid mailbox for a few...
Cold weather could impact results of at-home COVID tests, manufacturers warn
Residents prepare to testify on a proposed mask ordinance before the Anchorage Assembly on...
Anchorage Assembly overrides Mayor Bronson’s veto over code changes