Disaster Assistance Center opened in Mat-Su

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans affected by unprecedented winter weather that caused power outages and damages homes and businesses earlier this winter may now apply for Individual Assistance from the state.

The Department of Veterans and Military Affairs issued a press release announcing that Disaster Assistance Centers would be opened in Fairbanks, Delta Junction and in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Registration for State of Alaska Individual Assistance programs, Individual Family Grant programs or Temporary Housing is also available online or by calling 1-855-445-7131.

Just after Christmas in the interior, heavy snowfall was followed by rain and ice, which caused massive power outages and poor conditions. The Fairbanks Disaster Assistance Center will be at the Palace Theater in Pioneer Park on 2300 Airport Way from Feb. 7-12 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Delta Junction location will be held at the Delta Community Center on 2287 Deborah Street from Feb. 4-5 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Winds as high as 90 mph struck the Mat-Su, causing over 20,000 people to be without power at one point. After the strong winds, temperatures plummeted before some could have their power restored.

The Mat-Su Disaster Assistance Center will be held at the Menard Sports Center on 1001 South Clapp Street in Wasilla from Jan. 27-29 and again from Jan. 31-Feb. 2 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Once an applicant registers for an Individual Assistance program, they may be contacted by a caseworker to arrange a verification visit or asked to immediately show their damages to a Damage Verification Specialist.

The Individual Family Grant programs are designed for families or individuals who have experienced damages or necessary expenses to their home, their vehicle, essential property, or other medical needs as a direct result of a declared disaster when other means of assistance is either unavailable or inadequate.

Homes deemed as unlivable may qualify the resident or temporary housing in addition to family grants.

